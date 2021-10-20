Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the September 15th total of 2,280,000 shares. Approximately 5.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 639,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

NYSE WLK traded up $1.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.12. 2,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 595,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.90. The company has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.47. Westlake Chemical has a 1-year low of $64.41 and a 1-year high of $106.47.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a $0.2975 dividend. This is an increase from Westlake Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 51.97%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WLK shares. Barclays raised their target price on Westlake Chemical from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Westlake Chemical in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.86.

In other Westlake Chemical news, CEO Albert Chao bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $86.21 per share, with a total value of $258,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,099,561.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Westlake Chemical by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 25.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

