WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in WEX were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in WEX by 3.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in WEX by 31.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in WEX by 1.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in WEX by 7.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 374,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,372,000 after acquiring an additional 27,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in WEX in the first quarter valued at $17,380,000.

NYSE WEX opened at $194.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.94. WEX Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.64 and a 52-week high of $234.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $176.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.56. WEX had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $459.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.26 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of WEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of WEX from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of WEX in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of WEX from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of WEX from $223.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.77.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

