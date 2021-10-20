WEX (NYSE:WEX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

WEX (NYSE:WEX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $206.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.14% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “WEX continues to grow organically driven by an extensive network of fuel and service providers, transaction volume growth, product excellence, marketing capabilities, sales force productivity and other strategies. Its U.S. healthcare business remains in great shape. The company has been actively acquiring and investing in companies to expand its product and service offerings. Extensive partner network provides WEX with ample market expansion opportunities. Due to these positives, shares of the company have increased in the past year. On the flip side, increasing debt to capitalization ratio indicates that the proportion of debt to finance the company’s assets is on the rise. Higher debt as a percentage of total capital indicates that the company has a higher risk of insolvency. Further, WEX remains vulnerable to foreign exchange rate risk.”

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WEX. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on WEX in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on WEX from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on WEX from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on WEX from $223.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on WEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.92.

NYSE WEX traded down $2.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $192.28. The stock had a trading volume of 4,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,411. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of -25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $176.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. WEX has a 12 month low of $122.64 and a 12 month high of $234.64.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $459.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.26 million. WEX had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WEX will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in WEX by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,176,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $615,916,000 after buying an additional 791,028 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in WEX in the 1st quarter valued at $118,492,000. Impactive Capital LP acquired a new position in WEX in the 1st quarter valued at $70,909,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in WEX in the 1st quarter valued at $43,746,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of WEX by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 768,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,055,000 after acquiring an additional 198,126 shares during the period.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

