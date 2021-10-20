WH Smith (OTCMKTS:WHTPF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of WH Smith (OTCMKTS:WHTPF) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS WHTPF opened at $22.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.47. WH Smith has a 1 year low of $22.84 and a 1 year high of $22.84.

About WH Smith

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2020, it operated 1,174 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

