WH Smith (OTCMKTS:WHTPF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of WH Smith (OTCMKTS:WHTPF) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS WHTPF opened at $22.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.47. WH Smith has a 1 year low of $22.84 and a 1 year high of $22.84.
About WH Smith
