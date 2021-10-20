Wickes Group’s (WIX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Wickes Group (LON:WIX) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports.

WIX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Wickes Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target for the company. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.49) price objective on shares of Wickes Group in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Get Wickes Group alerts:

Shares of WIX stock opened at GBX 232 ($3.03) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 237.05. Wickes Group has a 52 week low of GBX 218.40 ($2.85) and a 52 week high of GBX 288.40 ($3.77). The company has a market capitalization of £602.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 570.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a GBX 2.10 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Wickes Group’s payout ratio is 19.80%.

Wickes Group Company Profile

Wickes Group plc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including kitchens, bathrooms, gardens, building supplies, tools and workwear, doors and windows, flooring, tiles, painting and decorating, electrical and hardware, joinery, heating and plumbing, as well as grouting, sealants, and adhesives.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Wickes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wickes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.