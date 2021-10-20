WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) by 4,672.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,929 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.10% of WideOpenWest worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Claar Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the first quarter valued at $33,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 89.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 150.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

In other WideOpenWest news, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $306,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total transaction of $409,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 532,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,888,786.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,000 shares of company stock worth $1,456,900. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

WOW stock opened at $20.13 on Wednesday. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $23.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 49.10 and a beta of 2.09.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.37). WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $287.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.78 million. On average, analysts expect that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on WOW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James upgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of WideOpenWest from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of WideOpenWest from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of WideOpenWest from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WideOpenWest currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

About WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

