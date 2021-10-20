William J. Dunaway Sells 5,822 Shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Stock

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) CFO William J. Dunaway sold 5,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $407,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of SNEX stock traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $69.51. 21,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,225. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.21. StoneX Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $70.47.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $431.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.80 million. Equities research analysts forecast that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNEX. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in StoneX Group in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 8.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new position in StoneX Group during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in StoneX Group during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded StoneX Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

About StoneX Group

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

