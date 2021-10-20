Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) CFO Anthony D. Ishaug Sells 2,651 Shares of Stock

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) CFO Anthony D. Ishaug sold 2,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.07, for a total transaction of $586,056.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of WINA opened at $215.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $781.62 million, a P/E ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $208.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.21. Winmark Co. has a 1 year low of $160.66 and a 1 year high of $225.77.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $7.95 dividend. This is a boost from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $31.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Winmark from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th.
Winmark Company Profile
Winmark Corp. engages in the franchising of five value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell and trade gently used merchandise and also provides consulting and advisory services to franchisors through Winmar Franchise Partners. It operates through the following segments: Franchising and Leasing.
Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?
Receive News & Ratings for Winmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.