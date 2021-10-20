Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) CFO Anthony D. Ishaug Sells 2,651 Shares of Stock

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) CFO Anthony D. Ishaug sold 2,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.07, for a total transaction of $586,056.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of WINA opened at $215.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $781.62 million, a P/E ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $208.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.21. Winmark Co. has a 1 year low of $160.66 and a 1 year high of $225.77.

Get Winmark alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $7.95 dividend. This is a boost from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $31.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Standard LLC grew its stake in shares of Winmark by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 18,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of Winmark by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 1,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Winmark by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 134,998 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,930,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Winmark by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 15,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Winmark by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Winmark from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

Winmark Company Profile

Winmark Corp. engages in the franchising of five value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell and trade gently used merchandise and also provides consulting and advisory services to franchisors through Winmar Franchise Partners. It operates through the following segments: Franchising and Leasing.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Winmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.