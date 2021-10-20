Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 12.34%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS.

WTFC opened at $84.61 on Wednesday. Wintrust Financial has a twelve month low of $45.10 and a twelve month high of $87.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.55. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.50%.

WTFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “above average” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.56.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wintrust Financial stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 110.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,929 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,796 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.20% of Wintrust Financial worth $8,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

