WinVest Acquisition Corp’s Quiet Period To End on October 25th (NASDAQ:WINVU)

WinVest Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:WINVU) quiet period is set to end on Monday, October 25th. WinVest Acquisition had issued 10,000,000 shares in its IPO on September 15th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

WINVU opened at $10.18 on Wednesday. WinVest Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.04 and a 12 month high of $11.19.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for WinVest Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WinVest Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.