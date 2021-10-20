Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) Receives $2,749.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,749.50.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WZZAF shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5,450.00 price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. HSBC downgraded Wizz Air from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Wizz Air to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

OTCMKTS WZZAF opened at $67.90 on Friday. Wizz Air has a one year low of $43.11 and a one year high of $75.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.68 and a 200 day moving average of $67.94.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes. It provides services, such as, car rentals, hotels, airport parking and transfer. It operates through the Airline and Tour Operator segments. The Airline segment is operated though the Wizz Air brand which sells flight tickets and related services to external customer and to a Wizz Tours.

