Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Downgraded to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has GBX 5,200 ($67.94) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 5,500 ($71.86).

Several other research analysts also recently commented on WIZZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Wizz Air from GBX 5,350 ($69.90) to GBX 5,800 ($75.78) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. HSBC downgraded Wizz Air to a reduce rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 4,500 ($58.79) to GBX 4,100 ($53.57) in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 6,450 ($84.27) target price on Wizz Air in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 5,450 ($71.20) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 4,861.64 ($63.52).

WIZZ stock opened at GBX 4,461 ($58.28) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 347.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4,970.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4,847.23. The company has a market cap of £5.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.40. Wizz Air has a twelve month low of GBX 3,054 ($39.90) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,595 ($73.10).

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

