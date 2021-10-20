Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER)

Investment analysts at Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set a “peer perform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on STER. KeyCorp began coverage on Sterling Check in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sterling Check in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:STER opened at $26.40 on Monday. Sterling Check has a 12-month low of $24.08 and a 12-month high of $28.99.

See Also: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Check Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Check and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.