Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) CFO Robynne Sisco Sells 5,941 Shares

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,941 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total transaction of $1,604,604.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Robynne Sisco also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 18th, Robynne Sisco sold 5,889 shares of Workday stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.09, for a total transaction of $1,596,449.01.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $277.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.62 and a 1-year high of $282.77. The company has a market capitalization of $68.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,540.30 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.50.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Workday has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 86.5% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the first quarter worth $37,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 43.8% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the second quarter worth $53,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

