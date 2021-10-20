Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Price Up 5.4% This Week

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 20th. One Wrapped BNB coin can currently be purchased for approximately $485.49 or 0.00760523 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a total market capitalization of $2.73 billion and $950.62 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded up 5.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001567 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.32 or 0.00064731 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.74 or 0.00070088 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.90 or 0.00103235 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64,018.45 or 1.00285434 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,837.62 or 0.06011670 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00021556 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 5,623,196 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org . Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

