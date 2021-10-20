Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $3.27 Per Share

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Yamaha Motor in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.27 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.21. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Yamaha Motor’s FY2023 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Yamaha Motor had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 8.69%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. CLSA cut Yamaha Motor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yamaha Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Yamaha Motor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Yamaha Motor stock opened at $27.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.80. The stock has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.49. Yamaha Motor has a 12-month low of $14.24 and a 12-month high of $31.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

About Yamaha Motor

Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of motorcycles, automotive engines, and transportation equipment. It operates through the following segments Land Mobility, Marine Products, Robotics, Financial Services, and Others. The Land Mobility segment offers motorcycle and parts, four-wheel buggies, snowmobiles, and electrically assisted bicycles.

