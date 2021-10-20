Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.99

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.99 and traded as high as $1.99. Yunhong CTI shares last traded at $1.91, with a volume of 53,227 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.97 and its 200-day moving average is $1.99.

Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.33 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Yunhong CTI by 164.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 16,454 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yunhong CTI in the second quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Yunhong CTI by 59.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 256,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 95,200 shares during the period. 5.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yunhong CTI

Yunhong CTI Ltd. engages in development, production, and distribution of film products. It operates through United States and Mexico geographical segments. The firm’s product lines category includes foil balloons, consumer vacuum storage systems, latex balloons, and commercial films. The company was founded on October 14, 1983 and is headquartered in Lake Barrington, IL.

