Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $103.62 Million

Brokerages expect Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) to report sales of $103.62 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Bill.com’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $103.82 million and the lowest is $103.30 million. Bill.com posted sales of $46.21 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 124.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bill.com will report full-year sales of $479.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $477.30 million to $482.73 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $641.24 million, with estimates ranging from $625.00 million to $668.97 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bill.com.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 41.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on BILL. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Bill.com from $180.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Bill.com from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.07.

In other news, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.20, for a total value of $404,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $404,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Thomas J. Clayton sold 94 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.53, for a total transaction of $27,497.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 262,250 shares of company stock valued at $68,013,531. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com during the third quarter worth $438,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 2,577.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com during the third quarter worth $106,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com during the third quarter worth $2,339,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 21.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 33,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,838,000 after buying an additional 5,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BILL traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $297.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,322,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,262. Bill.com has a 12 month low of $89.19 and a 12 month high of $308.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -254.27 and a beta of 2.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.67.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

