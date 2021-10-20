Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to Announce $6.23 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $6.23 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $5.82 and the highest estimate coming in at $6.74. Chipotle Mexican Grill reported earnings per share of $3.76 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will report full year earnings of $25.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.82 to $26.98. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $33.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $29.76 to $36.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Chipotle Mexican Grill.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.52 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMG. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $2,600.00 target price (up from $2,235.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,495.00 to $1,630.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,882.57.

In other news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,781.68, for a total value of $468,581.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,721,179.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jack Hartung sold 12,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,920.83, for a total transaction of $23,094,139.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,003 shares of company stock valued at $57,382,197 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,700.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth about $41,000. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMG traded down $11.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,841.14. The stock had a trading volume of 140,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,181. The firm has a market cap of $51.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,876.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,641.15. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12-month low of $1,172.29 and a 12-month high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.