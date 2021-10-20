Zacks: Analysts Anticipate indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $11.94 Million

Analysts predict that indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) will announce sales of $11.94 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for indie Semiconductor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.90 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that indie Semiconductor will report full year sales of $44.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $43.80 million to $44.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $90.45 million, with estimates ranging from $90.06 million to $91.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for indie Semiconductor.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $9.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.97 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of indie Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDI. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in indie Semiconductor in the second quarter worth about $277,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,912,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the second quarter worth approximately $4,825,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the second quarter worth approximately $17,182,000. 13.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of indie Semiconductor stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $11.10. The company had a trading volume of 298,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,325. indie Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $12.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.00 and a beta of -0.03.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

