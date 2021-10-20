Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) to Post $1.66 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) to report earnings of $1.66 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kimberly-Clark’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.77 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.56. Kimberly-Clark posted earnings of $1.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will report full year earnings of $6.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.43 to $6.80. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.24 to $7.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kimberly-Clark.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 308.07% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KMB. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. HSBC began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.86.

In related news, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $4,120,288.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total value of $2,583,405.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,427,785.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 303.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 71.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark stock traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $132.06. The company had a trading volume of 48,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,175,845. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01. Kimberly-Clark has a 12-month low of $128.02 and a 12-month high of $152.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $135.68 and its 200-day moving average is $134.56. The company has a market capitalization of $44.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.91%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

