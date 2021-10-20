Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) to Announce -$0.41 EPS

Equities analysts expect MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.41) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for MongoDB’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.42) and the highest is ($0.40). MongoDB posted earnings per share of ($0.31) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 32.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, December 14th.

On average, analysts expect that MongoDB will report full-year earnings of ($1.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($1.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.38) to ($0.76). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MongoDB.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $198.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.19 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 239.38% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share.

MDB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on MongoDB from $425.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on MongoDB from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on MongoDB from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MongoDB from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on MongoDB from $400.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MongoDB currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $472.44.

Shares of MDB stock traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $508.20. 4,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 821,957. The stock has a market cap of $33.63 billion, a PE ratio of -107.35 and a beta of 0.64. MongoDB has a one year low of $219.51 and a one year high of $518.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $446.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $366.83.

In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.48, for a total transaction of $4,474,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.02, for a total value of $1,252,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,953,764.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 127,153 shares of company stock valued at $56,119,688. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in MongoDB during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Roth Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB during the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB in the third quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 92.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

