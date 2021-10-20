Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Will Post Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) to announce earnings per share of $1.11 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MSA Safety’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.09. MSA Safety posted earnings of $0.94 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that MSA Safety will report full-year earnings of $4.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.70. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MSA Safety.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $341.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.52 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 20.43%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MSA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $162.59 target price on shares of MSA Safety and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

In other news, Director William M. Lambert sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.67, for a total transaction of $1,536,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,414,185.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Ryan III sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $128,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,249 shares of company stock valued at $2,681,952 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSA. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in MSA Safety in the first quarter worth $30,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in MSA Safety during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in MSA Safety by 35.4% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the 1st quarter valued at $183,000. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSA stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $154.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,378. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.20 and a 200 day moving average of $159.53. MSA Safety has a 12-month low of $124.58 and a 12-month high of $172.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 59.93 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.11%.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, and sale of innovative products, which enhances the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

