Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nielsen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.37. Nielsen posted earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nielsen will report full-year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.60. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Nielsen.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $861.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.07 million. Nielsen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 23.22%.

NLSN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Nielsen from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Nielsen from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.44.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Nielsen in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nielsen in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nielsen by 261.2% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Nielsen in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Nielsen by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter.

NLSN stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.95. The company had a trading volume of 7,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,582,344. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.44. Nielsen has a 12-month low of $13.13 and a 12-month high of $28.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Nielsen’s payout ratio is 15.79%.

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

