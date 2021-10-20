Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.85 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) will post sales of $2.85 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ earnings. NXP Semiconductors posted sales of $2.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will report full year sales of $10.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.87 billion to $10.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $11.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.45 billion to $11.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow NXP Semiconductors.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 10.44%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $213.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.00.

NXP Semiconductors stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $197.30. 59,644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,914,840. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $206.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.94. The company has a market cap of $52.31 billion, a PE ratio of 53.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.79. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $126.80 and a fifty-two week high of $228.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.19%.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 4,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.69, for a total value of $1,040,668.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,838,692.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Owen sold 11,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.03, for a total value of $2,520,205.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 183,305 shares of company stock valued at $40,960,161. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,687,604 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,667,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560,895 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,851,850 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,232,444,000 after buying an additional 197,281 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,829,566 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,233,514,000 after buying an additional 724,435 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,457,097 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $897,392,000 after buying an additional 718,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,405,127 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $903,435,000 after buying an additional 335,870 shares during the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

