Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.47 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) will report ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Provention Bio’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.52) and the highest is ($0.39). Provention Bio reported earnings of ($0.56) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Provention Bio will report full-year earnings of ($2.18) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.75) to ($1.86). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.55) to ($1.62). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Provention Bio.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.05.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PRVB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Provention Bio from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Provention Bio by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Provention Bio by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Provention Bio by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Provention Bio by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Provention Bio by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 344,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Provention Bio stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $6.18. The stock had a trading volume of 6,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,907. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.18. Provention Bio has a 1 year low of $5.59 and a 1 year high of $20.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 3.01.

Provention Bio Company Profile

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D); PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease; PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

