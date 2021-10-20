Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Will Announce Earnings of $2.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.12 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ryder System’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.37. Ryder System reported earnings per share of $1.21 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 75.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ryder System will report full year earnings of $7.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.35 to $8.08. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $8.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.70 to $8.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ryder System.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 2.91%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ryder System from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.56.

In related news, SVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,000 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $162,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System in the third quarter worth $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System in the second quarter worth $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 71.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Ryder System during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

R stock opened at $86.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Ryder System has a twelve month low of $48.25 and a twelve month high of $89.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is -859.26%.

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

