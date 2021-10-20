Zacks: Analysts Expect ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $128.55 Million

Brokerages forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) will post $128.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $123.30 million to $132.95 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $120.58 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $487.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $473.40 million to $501.07 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $570.65 million, with estimates ranging from $537.70 million to $607.83 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $115.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.94 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.11% and a negative net margin of 56.49%. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ACAD shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James set a $23.71 price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Saturday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.93.

Shares of ACAD opened at $17.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 0.66. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $15.68 and a one year high of $57.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.61.

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $51,585.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACAD. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 106.0% in the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

