Zacks: Analysts Expect Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $219.46 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) to report $219.46 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Blackbaud’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $219.00 million and the highest is $219.92 million. Blackbaud reported sales of $215.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Blackbaud will report full-year sales of $913.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $911.44 million to $915.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $935.17 million, with estimates ranging from $935.00 million to $935.34 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Blackbaud.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.63. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 13.92% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $229.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.07 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackbaud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

BLKB stock opened at $74.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,860.00 and a beta of 1.13. Blackbaud has a 1 year low of $46.86 and a 1 year high of $80.00.

In other Blackbaud news, Director Sarah E. Nash sold 1,935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total value of $131,463.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,807 shares in the company, valued at $1,753,327.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George H. Ellis sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total transaction of $218,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,045 shares of company stock valued at $780,342 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLKB. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Blackbaud by 66.8% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Blackbaud by 3.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Blackbaud by 16.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Blackbaud by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Blackbaud by 0.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

