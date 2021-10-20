Zacks: Analysts Expect Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) to Announce $2.78 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) will report earnings per share of $2.78 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.11 and the lowest is $2.57. Casey’s General Stores posted earnings per share of $3.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, December 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will report full year earnings of $8.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.55 to $9.41. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $9.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.44 to $9.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Casey’s General Stores.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.53. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

CASY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Northcoast Research raised Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $225.36 to $247.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.18.

In other news, Director Larree M. Renda sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.91, for a total value of $316,390.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CASY traded up $0.72 on Friday, hitting $190.95. 794 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,090. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $194.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.88. Casey’s General Stores has a 52 week low of $165.38 and a 52 week high of $229.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is presently 16.23%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Casey’s General Stores (CASY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.