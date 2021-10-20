Zacks: Analysts Expect Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Will Announce Earnings of $2.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) will announce $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Chevron’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.93 and the highest is $2.37. Chevron posted earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,900%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Chevron will report full year earnings of $7.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.83 to $8.29. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $8.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.40 to $9.99. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Chevron.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The business’s revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.59) EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the second quarter worth $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 196.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the second quarter worth $34,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 66.7% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the second quarter worth $43,000. 65.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $111.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. Chevron has a 12-month low of $65.16 and a 12-month high of $113.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,680.00%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

