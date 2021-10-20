Zacks: Analysts Expect e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $83.96 Million

Equities research analysts expect e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) to post $83.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $86.80 million and the lowest is $81.80 million. e.l.f. Beauty posted sales of $72.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will report full-year sales of $367.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $359.90 million to $378.95 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $394.75 million, with estimates ranging from $382.13 million to $411.21 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow e.l.f. Beauty.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $97.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on ELF shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James assumed coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of ELF traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.32. The stock had a trading volume of 204,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,061. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52 week low of $18.55 and a 52 week high of $31.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.81 and a 200 day moving average of $28.70. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.17 and a beta of 2.05.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 67,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $1,869,901.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 6,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $204,600.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,104 shares of company stock valued at $2,393,182 in the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 56.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter worth approximately $138,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

