Zacks: Analysts Expect Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) will post $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Green Dot’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the highest is $0.40. Green Dot posted earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Dot will report full-year earnings of $2.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Green Dot.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $357.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.45 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 1.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Green Dot has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.30.

Shares of NYSE GDOT traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.94. 3,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,439. Green Dot has a 1 year low of $38.95 and a 1 year high of $61.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.60 and a beta of 1.00.

In other news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $179,337.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 7,635 shares of company stock valued at $372,687 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Green Dot by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,983,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,006,000 after buying an additional 112,792 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Green Dot by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,518,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,521,000 after acquiring an additional 149,900 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP lifted its position in shares of Green Dot by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 5,294,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,417,000 after acquiring an additional 885,864 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Green Dot by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,022,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,751,000 after acquiring an additional 43,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Green Dot by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,872,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,735,000 after acquiring an additional 62,975 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

