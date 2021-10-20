Zacks: Analysts Expect Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN) to Post $5.00 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN) to announce earnings per share of $5.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Jackson Financial’s earnings. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Jackson Financial will report full-year earnings of $22.85 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $22.75 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Jackson Financial.

JXN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Jackson Financial in a report on Sunday, September 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Jackson Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Jackson Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JXN. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the third quarter valued at $986,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the third quarter worth $705,000. Waverton Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the third quarter worth $345,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the third quarter worth $1,175,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the third quarter worth $2,035,000.

Jackson Financial stock opened at $28.52 on Friday. Jackson Financial has a fifty-two week low of $24.03 and a fifty-two week high of $29.06.

About Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc, Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc is based in LANSING, Mich.

