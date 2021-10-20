Zacks: Analysts Expect Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Will Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. Supernus Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $0.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 71.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $2.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Supernus Pharmaceuticals.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.26. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $141.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

Shares of SUPN opened at $29.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.73. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $17.20 and a 52 week high of $34.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,685 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 414.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 946 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 293,198 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,676,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,694 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

