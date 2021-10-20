Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $125.42 Million

Brokerages expect 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) to announce sales of $125.42 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for 10x Genomics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $132.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $117.79 million. 10x Genomics posted sales of $71.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 10x Genomics will report full year sales of $496.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $481.54 million to $506.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $686.88 million, with estimates ranging from $677.96 million to $699.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for 10x Genomics.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 8.38% and a negative net margin of 124.24%. The firm had revenue of $115.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 170.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TXG. Zacks Investment Research raised 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.50.

Shares of 10x Genomics stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $161.21. The stock had a trading volume of 11,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,684. The company has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.82 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $161.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.39. 10x Genomics has a 52 week low of $125.84 and a 52 week high of $208.99.

In related news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.85, for a total value of $54,543.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,117 shares in the company, valued at $7,625,886.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 41,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total transaction of $7,395,715.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 188,181 shares of company stock valued at $30,648,957 over the last quarter. 11.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in 10x Genomics by 42.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,549,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242,036 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 8.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,079,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,321,000 after acquiring an additional 551,232 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 10.2% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,542,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,896,000 after acquiring an additional 511,629 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 4.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,327,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,479,000 after acquiring an additional 191,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 22.7% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,300,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,033,000 after acquiring an additional 795,916 shares during the last quarter. 69.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

