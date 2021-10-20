Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $599.92 Million

Brokerages forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) will post $599.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Allison Transmission’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $567.68 million and the highest estimate coming in at $613.50 million. Allison Transmission reported sales of $532.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Allison Transmission will report full-year sales of $2.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Allison Transmission.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 16.25%. The company had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.76 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.91.

ALSN stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.03. The stock had a trading volume of 484,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,642. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. Allison Transmission has a 1-year low of $33.70 and a 1-year high of $46.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.59 and a 200 day moving average of $39.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.01%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Allison Transmission by 8.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,431,347 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $652,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,996 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,613,080 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $501,244,000 after buying an additional 687,374 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,744,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $275,393,000 after buying an additional 439,558 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,639,643 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $144,640,000 after buying an additional 1,361,423 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,418,788 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $139,589,000 after buying an additional 286,498 shares during the period.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

