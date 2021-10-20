Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $19.70 Million

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) to report $19.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Capital Southwest’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $20.40 million and the lowest is $18.44 million. Capital Southwest reported sales of $16.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Capital Southwest will report full-year sales of $79.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $75.50 million to $83.32 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $88.56 million, with estimates ranging from $84.92 million to $98.08 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Capital Southwest.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 79.95%. The business had revenue of $18.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.41 million.

Several research firms recently commented on CSWC. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Capital Southwest from $27.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

Shares of Capital Southwest stock traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $27.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,073. Capital Southwest has a 52-week low of $12.63 and a 52-week high of $28.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.55. The company has a market capitalization of $612.94 million, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%. This is a positive change from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is 106.02%.

In related news, Director William R. Thomas III acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.72 per share, with a total value of $110,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,359.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 5,081 shares of company stock worth $138,715. 7.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,018 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 9,456 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Capital Southwest by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 5,973 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Capital Southwest by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Southwest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. 27.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

Read More: Quiet Period

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capital Southwest (CSWC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.