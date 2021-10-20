Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $19.70 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) to report $19.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Capital Southwest’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $20.40 million and the lowest is $18.44 million. Capital Southwest reported sales of $16.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Capital Southwest will report full-year sales of $79.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $75.50 million to $83.32 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $88.56 million, with estimates ranging from $84.92 million to $98.08 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Capital Southwest.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 79.95%. The business had revenue of $18.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.41 million.

Several research firms recently commented on CSWC. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Capital Southwest from $27.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

Shares of Capital Southwest stock traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $27.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,073. Capital Southwest has a 52-week low of $12.63 and a 52-week high of $28.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.55. The company has a market capitalization of $612.94 million, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%. This is a positive change from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is 106.02%.

In related news, Director William R. Thomas III acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.72 per share, with a total value of $110,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,359.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 5,081 shares of company stock worth $138,715. 7.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,018 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 9,456 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Capital Southwest by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 5,973 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Capital Southwest by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Southwest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. 27.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

