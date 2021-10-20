Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Conn’s’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.70. Conn’s reported earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 128%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, December 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conn’s will report full year earnings of $4.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.64 to $4.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $3.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Conn’s.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $418.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.74 million. Conn’s had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 20.22%. Conn’s’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

In other news, Director Norman Miller sold 52,949 shares of Conn’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $1,345,434.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conn’s during the first quarter worth $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 9,410.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 399.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Conn’s during the second quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Conn’s during the second quarter worth $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.32% of the company’s stock.

CONN traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.55. The stock had a trading volume of 17 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,493. The company has a market capitalization of $694.32 million, a PE ratio of 6.10, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.58. Conn’s has a twelve month low of $9.20 and a twelve month high of $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.38.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market; and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

