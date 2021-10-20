Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Brokerages expect CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) to announce $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for CyrusOne’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.02. CyrusOne reported earnings of $0.96 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that CyrusOne will report full year earnings of $4.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.98 to $4.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $4.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CyrusOne.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 0.05%.

CONE has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on CyrusOne from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist Securities cut CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James raised CyrusOne from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut CyrusOne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist cut CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CyrusOne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.62.

Shares of NASDAQ CONE traded up $4.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,317,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,819. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.27. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,029.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.40. CyrusOne has a fifty-two week low of $61.64 and a fifty-two week high of $82.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CONE. Bbva USA bought a new stake in CyrusOne during the second quarter worth about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CyrusOne by 94.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in CyrusOne in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in CyrusOne in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in CyrusOne in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

