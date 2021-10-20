Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) will report ($0.19) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Duluth’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.30). Duluth reported earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 733.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Duluth will report full-year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.12. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Duluth.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $149.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.73 million. Duluth had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 4.79%.

DLTH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Duluth in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 6th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLTH. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duluth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duluth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Duluth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duluth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Duluth by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLTH stock opened at $14.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.06. Duluth has a one year low of $10.31 and a one year high of $20.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.56 million, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

About Duluth

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

