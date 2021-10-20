Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $270,000.00

Wall Street brokerages expect Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) to report sales of $270,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Humacyte’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $130,000.00 to $400,000.00. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Humacyte will report full-year sales of $1.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 million to $1.65 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.06 million, with estimates ranging from $510,000.00 to $1.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Humacyte.

Get Humacyte alerts:

HUMA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Humacyte in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ HUMA traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,808. Humacyte has a fifty-two week low of $9.12 and a fifty-two week high of $17.45.

Humacyte Company Profile

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Humacyte (HUMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Humacyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humacyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.