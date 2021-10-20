Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Will Post Earnings of $1.42 Per Share

Analysts expect International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) to announce earnings of $1.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.50. International Flavors & Fragrances reported earnings per share of $1.40 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will report full year earnings of $5.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $5.94. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.19 to $6.77. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for International Flavors & Fragrances.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 1.71%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Partners began coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.11 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.56.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 209.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 56,140.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IFF traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $145.77. The stock had a trading volume of 668,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,680,678. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $145.17 and a 200-day moving average of $144.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $36.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.50, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.96. International Flavors & Fragrances has a fifty-two week low of $99.54 and a fifty-two week high of $157.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.44%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

