Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $347.56 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) will report sales of $347.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Vonage’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $346.43 million and the highest estimate coming in at $349.12 million. Vonage posted sales of $316.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Vonage will report full year sales of $1.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Vonage.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $351.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.85 million. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 1.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Vonage from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Vonage in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Vonage from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Vonage in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vonage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

In related news, insider Vinod Lala sold 43,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $700,521.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 18,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $271,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,441,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,616,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 193,109 shares of company stock worth $2,979,186. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vonage by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,337,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,590 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vonage by 12.2% during the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 9,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,380,000 after purchasing an additional 979,127 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Vonage by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,796,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,350,000 after acquiring an additional 200,329 shares in the last quarter. Jana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vonage during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,597,000. Finally, Legion Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vonage by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 5,562,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,150,000 after acquiring an additional 24,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VG traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.11. The company had a trading volume of 25,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,488,206. Vonage has a 12-month low of $10.12 and a 12-month high of $16.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.70, a PEG ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.24.

About Vonage

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

