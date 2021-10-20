Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Will Announce Earnings of $6.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) to post earnings per share of $6.16 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Whirlpool’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $6.29 and the lowest is $6.07. Whirlpool reported earnings of $6.91 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whirlpool will report full year earnings of $26.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $25.89 to $26.39. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $23.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.00 to $26.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Whirlpool.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.00 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WHR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.17 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.86.

In other news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total value of $98,757.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total transaction of $223,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Whirlpool during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Whirlpool during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 63.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Whirlpool during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Whirlpool during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WHR traded down $0.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $205.64. The stock had a trading volume of 535,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,162. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Whirlpool has a 1-year low of $171.33 and a 1-year high of $257.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $214.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

