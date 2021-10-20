Zacks: Brokerages Expect Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) will report earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Histogen’s earnings. Histogen reported earnings per share of ($0.27) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 59.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Histogen will report full-year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.28) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Histogen.

Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. Histogen had a negative net margin of 1,045.49% and a negative return on equity of 99.84%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Histogen in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.40 target price on the stock.

Shares of HSTO stock opened at $0.72 on Friday. Histogen has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $2.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSTO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Histogen by 1,231.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 858,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 794,242 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Histogen by 456.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 962,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 789,708 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Histogen during the 2nd quarter worth about $188,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Histogen by 624.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 173,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 149,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Histogen by 569.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 159,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 135,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

Histogen, Inc engages in the development of potential first-in-class restorative therapeutics that ignite the body’s natural process to repair and maintain healthy biological function. It focuses in Human Multipotent Cell Conditioned Media, Human Extracellular Matrix, and Hair Stimulating Complex. The company was founded by Steven J.

