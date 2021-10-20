Zacks: Brokerages Expect Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Will Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Oxford Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.32. Oxford Industries posted earnings of ($0.44) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 165.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oxford Industries will report full-year earnings of $6.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.61 to $6.76. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.52 to $7.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Oxford Industries.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $328.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.19 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The business’s revenue was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OXM shares. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oxford Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.33.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXM. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 500.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 313,761 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,011,000 after buying an additional 261,511 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,767,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $174,734,000 after purchasing an additional 84,821 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 260.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 98,903 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,775,000 after purchasing an additional 71,473 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the second quarter valued at about $5,368,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the second quarter valued at about $5,079,000. 84.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:OXM opened at $91.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 1.83. Oxford Industries has a fifty-two week low of $40.12 and a fifty-two week high of $114.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is -92.82%.

Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

