Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $88.45 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) will report $88.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $88.95 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $88.13 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare posted sales of $70.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will report full year sales of $342.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $340.26 million to $345.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $386.58 million, with estimates ranging from $368.89 million to $403.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tabula Rasa HealthCare.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.19). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 34.79% and a negative net margin of 30.27%. The company had revenue of $82.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.49 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $48.26 price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tabula Rasa HealthCare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.81.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock traded up $1.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.75. 267,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,726. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.83 and its 200 day moving average is $39.40. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 52 week low of $23.13 and a 52 week high of $69.31. The company has a market capitalization of $664.55 million, a P/E ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50.

In related news, COO Michael Greenhalgh sold 2,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.08, for a total value of $89,564.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 166,419 shares in the company, valued at $6,337,235.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the first quarter worth $31,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the second quarter worth $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 54.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the second quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the first quarter worth $134,000. Institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

