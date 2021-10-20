Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) to Post -$0.07 EPS

Equities analysts expect Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Tonix Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Tonix Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.
On average, analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.19). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tonix Pharmaceuticals.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07).
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 288.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 83,536 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 416.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,602,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,731,000 after purchasing an additional 6,130,881 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 635,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 372,554 shares during the last quarter. 20.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.64 and a 200 day moving average of $0.92. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $2.12. The firm has a market cap of $213.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.32.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the discovery, acquisition, and development of small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes TNX-102 SL, TNX-601, TNX-801, and TNX-1800.
Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tonix Pharmaceuticals (TNXP)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.