Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) to Post -$0.07 EPS

Equities analysts expect Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Tonix Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Tonix Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.19). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tonix Pharmaceuticals.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07).

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on Tonix Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 288.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 83,536 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 416.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,602,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,731,000 after purchasing an additional 6,130,881 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 635,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 372,554 shares during the last quarter. 20.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.64 and a 200 day moving average of $0.92. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $2.12. The firm has a market cap of $213.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.32.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the discovery, acquisition, and development of small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes TNX-102 SL, TNX-601, TNX-801, and TNX-1800.

