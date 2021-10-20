Zacks: Brokerages Expect U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) to Post $0.15 EPS

Brokerages expect U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Xpress Enterprises’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is $0.11. U.S. Xpress Enterprises reported earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Xpress Enterprises will report full year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.32. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover U.S. Xpress Enterprises.

Get U.S. Xpress Enterprises alerts:

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $475.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.09 million.

USX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Shares of USX opened at $9.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.77 and its 200 day moving average is $9.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.60 million, a PE ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.97. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $12.33.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USX. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 847.4% in the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,025 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises in the second quarter worth about $89,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises in the second quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 72.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. 34.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About U.S. Xpress Enterprises

US Xpress Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of truckload carrier services. It operates though the Truckload and Brokerage segments. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and dedicated contract services. The Brokerage segment is involves in non-asset based freight brokerage services.

See Also: What is a Fiduciary?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Xpress Enterprises (USX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Xpress Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Xpress Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.